ETV Bharat / business

SBI Hikes EBLR, RLLR and MCLR Rates From October 15: Loan EMIs May Rise

New Delhi: After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25-basis-points, the State Bank of India (SBI) has adjusted its EBLR, RLLR, and MCLR rates for various tenures. The new rates came into effect on October 15, 2026.

The increase in EBLR, RLLR, and MCLR could impact customers who have taken home loans or opted for other credit facilities. The EMIs could rise on select loan schemes.

SBI, the country’s largest public sector bank, increased the EBLR from 7.90% to 8.15%. The bank raised RLLR from 7.50% to 7.75%. The EBLR includes the Credit Risk Premium (CRP) and the Business Strategy Premium (BSP), while the RLLR includes the CRP. SBI’s Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) stands at 14.65% per annum as of September 15, 2026.

SBI has also announced changes to its MCLR. However, the public sector bank has not changed overnight and one-month rates, which remain at 7.85%. The bank raised the three-month rate from 8.25% to 8.40%, the six-month rate increased from 8.60% to 8.75%, and the one-year rate from 8.70% to 8.85%.

It may be noted that MCLR is a benchmark rate used by all banks to determine the minimum interest rate for loans.

With MCLR rising, the adjusted benchmark rates could lead to a hike in EMIs.

"Any change in the benchmark rate (repo rate) will lead to a corresponding change in the interest rate for home loans or other linked loan accounts. If the repo rate increases, the interest rate on the loan will also rise,” SBI website mentioned,