SBI Funds Shares Debut With Nearly 7 Pc Premium; Market Valuation At Rs 1.25 Lakh Cr
The stock started trading at Rs 610, up 6.27% from the issue price on the BSE, and jumped 8.85% to Rs 624.80.
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of SBI Funds Management on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 574. The stock started trading at Rs 610, up 6.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 8.85 per cent to Rs 624.80.
At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 613.30, a premium of 6.84 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,25,845.39 crore. The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.
The Rs 9,812.91-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 545-574 per equity share. The public issue was entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders -- State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi.
Set up in 1987, SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), with Rs 12.51 lakh crore in mutual funds and a 15.3 per cent market share as of March 31, 2026.
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