ETV Bharat / business

SBI Funds Shares Debut With Nearly 7 Pc Premium; Market Valuation At Rs 1.25 Lakh Cr

New Delhi: Shares of SBI Funds Management on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 574. The stock started trading at Rs 610, up 6.27 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 8.85 per cent to Rs 624.80.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 613.30, a premium of 6.84 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,25,845.39 crore. The initial public offering of SBI Funds Management received 41.66 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.