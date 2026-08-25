ETV Bharat / business

SBI Eyes USD 10 Billion From NRIs, Foreign Investors Ahead Of RBI Swap Window Closure

New Delhi: As RBI's concessional swap window draws to a close this month end, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty has expressed confidence that the bank would garner about USD 10 billion from non-resident Indians and foreign investors.

"In aggregate, we must be reaching the USD 10 billion mark, predominantly coming from the deposit side. But there is visibility of ECBs. ECB, of course, will have a longer period available to us, but by August 31, we should have mobilised around USD 9-10 billion on a consolidated basis," he told PTI in an interview.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India advanced the closure of the Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposits swap window by a month to August 31 as against the earlier cut-off date of September 30.

However, the special US Dollar-Rupee forex swap window to give cheap currency hedging support to public sector undertakings (PSUs) raising External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) is available till December 31, 2026.

Talking about SBI's Vision 2030 strategy, Setty said the bank aspires to double its total business to around Rs 200 lakh crore, when the country's biggest lender celebrates its platinum jubilee. SBI was set up on July 1, 1955 through an Act of Parliament, which, among other things, provided for the transfer of the undertaking of the Imperial Bank of India.

The bank crossed the landmark of Rs 100 lakh crore total business, which is an aggregate of total loans and advances, in the second quarter of the last financial year. This further increased to Rs 110.01 lakh crore at the end of June 2026.