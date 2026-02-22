ETV Bharat / business

SBI Aims To Hike Its Green Advances Portfolio Up To 10 Pc By 2030

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) -- the country's biggest lender -- has set a goal of increasing green advances to 7.5-10 per cent by 2030, with 25 per cent of these advances to be funded through green lines of credit. Green advances portfolio was 1.56 per cent of the bank's total advances as on March 31, 2025.

Further strengthening this strategy, SBI has launched CHAKRA, a Centre of Excellence to finance sunrise sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility and green hydrogen, accelerating India's green transition, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the bank hosted its sixth edition of the SBI Green Marathon, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible banking. The marathon drew over 10,000 spirited Mumbaikars across 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km categories.

Held under the theme 'Run For A Greener India', the event transformed the city's vibrant energy into a powerful call for climate responsibility and sustainable living, it said.