SBI Aims To Double YONO App Users To 20 Cr In 2 Years, Plans Significant Investment: Chairman

New Delhi: State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty has said that the bank is targeting to double its YONO app user base to 20 crore over the next two years with the launch of a new version on Monday.

YONO 2.0 is a significant upgrade, offering a better experience for customers and a robust digital platform for the bank, and full fledged features will be rolled out over 6-8 months, he told PTI in an interview.

"From a bank perspective, YONO 2.0 is a key anchor of digitalization, with a common code for internet banking and mobile banking. This allows for seamless integration across channels, enabling SBI to launch new products and processes quickly. The bank aims to leverage YONO 2.0 to enhance its digital presence and customer engagement," he said.

For example, he said, YONO 2.0 developed a common core for customer journeys, which will ensure a seamless experience across internet banking, mobile banking, and branch channels for account opening or any other transaction.

"Today, we have almost 10 crore customer base there and our objective is to bring 20 crore customers to YONO mobile banking, or internet banking. Together, about 20 crore customer base is something that we are building for which means that you have to invest in your infrastructure in a significant manner...so our idea is that in the next two years, we should have at least 20 crore customer base," he said.

