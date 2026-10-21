ETV Bharat / business

SBI Admits Major Data Breach, 375,000 Customer Records Leaked On Dark Web

SBI's data security system suffered a major breach with lakhs of customer records leaked on the dark web. ( IANS )

Mumbai: India's largest bank State Bank of India said on Wednesday that the bank's system experienced an "incident" on October 16, wherein 375,000 records containing customer data were exposed on the dark web.

According to information disclosed by the bank, about 375,000 customer records had been exposed on the dark web in the data breach. The bank informed in an exchange filing that it had "experienced an incident involving the loss of certain data." The disclosure stated that on 16 October 2026, it was informed by its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency, as well as the government's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), concerning the suspected exposure of the Bank’s customer data on the dark web.