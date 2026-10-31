ETV Bharat / business

From Organic Farming To AI: How Tier-2, Tier-3 Startups Are Powering India's $5 Trillion Economy Dream

Lucknow: The startups emerging from the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are set to play a major role in helping India achieve its target of becoming a $5 trillion economy. Aavishkar Foundation recently organised the Sankalp Bharat Summit 2026 in the Uttar Pradesh capital, bringing together startups from smaller cities to showcase their potential to shape the country's future economy. In the Summit, startups working in areas ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to rural development and agricultural improvement participated and highlighted their innovations and practical applications.

Saurabh Raghuvanshi of Cholapur Kalyan Farmers Producer Company Limited said his startup mainly focuses on agriculture-based activities with an emphasis on organic products. The startup is based in Chaubepur, Varanasi. He informed that his company is associated with an integrated farming system and has brought 5,000 farmers on board so far. The focus is not just on food processing but also on food production.

Usage of nano products to improve soil fertility

The Founder and Director of Khushi Sansar, Kriti Ranjan, also participated in the summit. She said that her startup is based on nano fertilisers and works on precision nutrition, which helps improve soil fertility. The company manufactures its products in liquid form and is based on quantum technology. She said the biggest advantage of the liquid formulation is that plants absorb the product according to their nutritional requirements.

Ranjan added that the product is considerably cheaper than chemical products available in the market and is also being made available through online platforms. The startup was launched back in 2025 and the company is now planning to expand its presence globally.

Recycling waste textiles to create new products

Amrita Tiwari of Khwahish Creation Private Limited said her startup gives a new shape to waste textiles through recycling. Her company uses recycled fabric to make bags and other essential products. Along with that, they also manufacture partition walls and are currently focusing on them as they are a very good alternative to PVC panels and POP (Plaster of Paris). The company has joined hands with the Aavishkar Foundation for this initiative.

Satvik Swad

With a mission to share the legacy of traditional Indian flavors and the authentic taste of a mother’s home-cooked food, Shivangi-a resident of Deoria-and her mother, Sunita Tripathi, started 'Satvik Swad’ in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The mother-daughter duo participated in the Sankalp Bharat 2026 event. Their product range includes Amla (Indian gooseberry) laddus (made with sugar or jaggery), Amla murabba (preserved Amla), Ragi laddus, Singhara (water chestnut) laddus, Amla juice, Amla Chyawanprash, and a variety of pickles.

Startup focuses on securing data

Sachin Arora, the Founder of Strai8, said his startup focuses on data security and also provides secure and accurate data. He said the company has 200 controls and was launched just six months ago.

One application for all required information

Sunil Maurya of Silicon Stream Technology said his startup focuses on education. During the summit, he pointed out that schools and coaching centres generally have separate applications, while there is a lack of applications specifically designed for career-related needs. To address this gap, he developed an application in which, once data is uploaded, it is transformed according to requirements and the necessary information is made available to users. The application charges for students are Rs 99 and for schools Rs 15,000.