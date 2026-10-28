ETV Bharat / business

Sankalp Bharat 2026: Empowering Rural Youth And Entrepreneurs Through People-First AI In Eastern UP

Lucknow: The Aavishkaar Foundation and Intellecap on Wednesday organised Sankalp Bharat 2026 event in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Aavishkaar Foundation works across 25 districts of eastern UP through its Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), having reached over 60,000 students across 1,000 schools and colleges to date. The organisation has an aim to reach 1 million students by 2030. committed to expanding access to entrepreneurship education and opportunities for young people. Through this partnership, Aavishkaar will leverage JanAI’s AI tools to support students in exploring ideas and their entrepreneurial journeys, while creating opportunities to integrate AI into its broader efforts to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The Aavishkaar Foundation, Head Held High Foundation and JanAI Technology Pvt Ltd today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Sankalp Bharat 2026 to build a grassroots, people-first AI ecosystem across 25 districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Twenty-five JanAI Cafés, one in each of the identified district, will be set up over a 12-month period.

The partnership aims to make AI useful in everyday life, particularly for rural households, youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs. At its heart is a network of JanAI Cafés which are trusted community spaces where rural households, youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs can use AI in their own languages to address everyday needs. Trained local operators and JanAI Ambassadors will help citizens complete practical tasks, access government schemes, explore jobs and markets, and develop enterprise ideas. By connecting AI capability with local institutions and opportunities, the Cafés aim to strengthen livelihoods and household economic resilience.

The rollout will be undertaken in phases, with district prioritised based on local needs and opportunities.

JanAI and Head Held High Foundation will build and run the JanAI Cafés. JanAI Technology provides the multilingual AI platform. Head Held High Foundation will recruit and train a cadre of JanAI Ambassadors, local AI-enabled problem solvers who help citizens use AI and surface local needs and opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Lisa Rodricks, CEO, Aavishkaar Foundation, said: "Our ambition is to make entrepreneurship a more accessible path to economic opportunity across Eastern Uttar Pradesh. That means making it easier for people to turn ideas into businesses and for those ventures to access the networks & capital to grow. Through this partnership, we see an opportunity to connect the reach of JanAI Cafés with the entrepreneurial ecosystem we are building across 25 districts."

Vishwesh Pai, Co-founder & CEO JanAI Technology Pvt. Ltd., said: “AI becomes truly transformative when it speaks your language, understands your aspirations, and earns your trust. At JanAI, we are building technology that turns everyday challenges into actionable solutions and local aspirations into real opportunities.”