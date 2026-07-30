ETV Bharat / business

Samsung Electronics’ Q2 Net Profit Soars Nearly 1,300 Pc On AI Chip Demand

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit jumped nearly 1,300 per cent from a year earlier, as strong demand for semiconductors related to artificial intelligence (AI) offset weaker earnings in its mobile business. Net profit for the April-June period came to 71.62 trillion won (US$49.6 billion), up 1,299.9 percent on-year from 5.11 trillion won a year earlier, the South Korean tech giant said in a press release.

Operating income for the cited quarter rose 1,813.8 percent on-year to 89.49 trillion won while sales increased 130 percent on-year to 171.49 trillion won. The world's top memory chipmaker posted record quarterly revenue and operating profit for the third consecutive quarter. The results met market expectations. The average analyst estimate for net profit was 71.21 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data unit of Yonhap News Agency.

Earnings per share stood at 10,849 won for both common and preferred shares, up 52 percent from the previous quarter, reaching one of the highest levels among global technology companies. Samsung Electronics attributed the stellar performance to its response to growing market demand by leveraging its technological leadership, particularly in AI-related products. The lucrative semiconductor business posted record sales of 127.5 trillion won and operating profit of 89.2 trillion won for the cited quarter.

The strong performance was driven by continued growth in global investment in AI infrastructure, which has tightened semiconductor supplies and kept memory chip prices elevated. Samsung Electronics said it expects semiconductor demand to remain strong in the second half of the year, supporting continued growth in overall earnings.