ETV Bharat / business

Russia’s Share Of India’s Crude Imports Crosses 50%: GTRI Report

New Delhi: Russia accounted for an estimated 52 per cent of India’s crude oil imports in July, further deepening New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow even as the threat of higher US tariffs looms over continued purchases of Russian energy.

The estimate by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) shows Russia’s share rising from 48.6 per cent in June, highlighting the growing challenge India faces in quickly diversifying its crude supplies.



Calculation of July share



Detailed country wise trade data are available only up to June 2026. In that month, India imported 14.8 billion dollar of crude oil globally, including 7.2 billion dollar from Russia. Russia’s share was therefore 48.6 per cent. According to the GTRI report for the month of July, the government has disclosed that India’s total imports from Russia reached 8.9 billion dollar but has not provided the value of crude oil within that figure. In June, crude accounted for 82 per cent of India’s total imports from Russia.



Applying the same ratio by GTRI to July puts India’s Russian crude imports at approximately 7.3 billion dollar. Country's total crude imports for July also had to be estimated because the government has reported only the combined value of crude oil and petroleum product imports. In June, crude represented 76.3 per cent of this combined category. Applying that ratio to July suggests that India imported about 14 billion dollar of crude globally.



On this basis, Russia supplied an estimated 7.3 billion dollar of India’s total crude imports of 14 billion dollar, equivalent to approximately 52 per cent. These estimates should be updated when detailed country and product wise trade data for July become available.



Sharp shift in supply map

