Russia’s Share Of India’s Crude Imports Crosses 50%: GTRI Report
The report shows Russia’s share rising from 48.6% in June, highlighting the growing challenge India faces in diversifying its crude supplies, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Russia accounted for an estimated 52 per cent of India’s crude oil imports in July, further deepening New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow even as the threat of higher US tariffs looms over continued purchases of Russian energy.
The estimate by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) shows Russia’s share rising from 48.6 per cent in June, highlighting the growing challenge India faces in quickly diversifying its crude supplies.
Calculation of July share
Detailed country wise trade data are available only up to June 2026. In that month, India imported 14.8 billion dollar of crude oil globally, including 7.2 billion dollar from Russia. Russia’s share was therefore 48.6 per cent. According to the GTRI report for the month of July, the government has disclosed that India’s total imports from Russia reached 8.9 billion dollar but has not provided the value of crude oil within that figure. In June, crude accounted for 82 per cent of India’s total imports from Russia.
Applying the same ratio by GTRI to July puts India’s Russian crude imports at approximately 7.3 billion dollar. Country's total crude imports for July also had to be estimated because the government has reported only the combined value of crude oil and petroleum product imports. In June, crude represented 76.3 per cent of this combined category. Applying that ratio to July suggests that India imported about 14 billion dollar of crude globally.
On this basis, Russia supplied an estimated 7.3 billion dollar of India’s total crude imports of 14 billion dollar, equivalent to approximately 52 per cent. These estimates should be updated when detailed country and product wise trade data for July become available.
Sharp shift in supply map
According to data Russia’s share of India’s crude imports has increased rapidly from about 15 per cent in 2022 to 30.3 per cent in FY2025–26, 48.6 per cent in June 2026 and an estimated 52 per cent in July. Over the same period combined share of Gulf suppliers fell from more than 55 per cent in 2022 to below 30 per cent in June 2026. The Iran war and related supply-chain disruptions accelerated this change, making Russian crude even more important to India’s energy security.
Founder of GTRI Ajay Srivastava said that India could face additional US tariffs of up to 100 per cent if the proposed Russia sanctions legislation is approved by Congress and applied to countries that continue purchasing Russian energy. The measure could force India to choose between reducing its Russian oil purchases and protecting its exports to the US.
However India has limited room to make an abrupt shift. Replacing a supplier that now accounts for more than half of imported crude would be difficult, costly and potentially disruptive. Alternative suppliers may not be able to provide comparable volumes immediately or on equally favourable commercial terms, he added.
Impact of Russian oil purchase
A retired Indian Trade Service officer with experience in trade policy making, WTO and FTA negotiations, Srivastava also stressed that a rapid reduction in Russian purchases could increase India’s import bill, disrupt refinery operations, widen the trade deficit and add to domestic inflation. It could also leave India more exposed to instability in West Asia.
Discounted Russian crude has lowered India’s import costs, diversified its supplies and strengthened energy security. India should continue purchasing Russian oil as long as it remains commercially attractive and complies with applicable rules.
American tariff threats should not determine India’s energy policy. Differences with Washington should be addressed through firm negotiations, not unilateral concessions that raise India’s energy costs and weaken its strategic autonomy, stressed Srivastava.
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