ETV Bharat / business

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov Welcomes First-Ever Innoprom.India Industrial Fair In New Delhi As Unprecedented Boost To Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: As New Delhi prepares to host a landmark confluence of global industry and diplomacy, a special publication has spotlighted the expanding contours of bilateral trade and technology cooperation between India and Russia. The welcoming address of Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has been published in the "INNOPROM.India and 18th BRICS Summit 2026" magazine, produced jointly by the Embassy of Russia in India and the Financial Express newspaper. Opening his message, Ambassador Alipov stated, "It is my great pleasure to welcome you to INNOPROM.India, the first-ever India edition of a major Russian international industrial fair, which will open at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and run from 9 to 11 September."

Describing the scale of the gathering, he noted, "An industrial event of such scale and scope is unprecedented in the history of Russian-Indian economic relations." The exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India, bringing together over 200 companies and businesses from both nations.

Highlighting the incoming high-level representation, the Ambassador detailed that the Russian delegation features CEOs from prominent entities such as "Rostec, Rosatom, Roscosmos, RUSAL, Transmashholding, PhosAgro, and the Russian Export Centre, and Sber, alongside official delegations from Moscow, Krasnodar, Tatarstan and Chelyabinsk."

Complementing this, the National Steel Pavilion of the Indian Ministry of Steel, featuring SAIL, NMDC, MOIL, and MECON, forms the centrepiece of the Indian exposition, alongside participation from KABIL, Vedanta, and ITC, as well as a dedicated presentation of Andhra Pradesh. Outlining the commercial roadmap, Ambassador Alipov explained that "a comprehensive business programme will focus on key priorities and synergies of the industrial agendas of both countries, localisation and joint ventures, as well as on the practical mechanisms underpinning bilateral trade."