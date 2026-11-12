ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Vs US Dollar: Indian Currency Falls 6 Paise To 93.77 Against USD

Mumbai: The rupee fell 6 paise to 93.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by the strengthening of the American currency.

Forex traders said the latest inflation and employment figures in the US have boosted Treasury yields and the greenback.

However, falling crude oil prices, alongside strong domestic equity markets and foreign inflows, could help support the rupee.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at around 93.73, then touched 93.77, down 6 paise from its previous closing level.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 6 paise to close at 93.71 against the US dollar.

"The rupee's underlying momentum remains positive, backed by a steady return of foreign capital and softer crude prices. If these supportive factors continue, USD/INR could extend its decline towards 93.50, with 93.00 emerging as the next important level to watch. However, any further strengthening in the dollar index could put renewed pressure on the rupee, pushing USD/INR towards the 94.10–94.30 resistance zone," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 103.03, higher by 0.12 per cent.