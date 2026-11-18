Rupee Vs US Dollar: Indian Currency Rises 24 paise Against USD
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 93.47 against the greenback and gained ground to touch 93.27.
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 93.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, supported by declining crude prices and surging foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities.
Forex traders said the appreciation in the rupee was primarily fuelled by a steep overnight drop in Brent crude oil prices, which eases India's import bill and inflation concerns.
Moreover, robust foreign institutional inflows -- exceeding USD 8 billion into Indian equities so far this month -- and a broad rally in domestic stock benchmarks enthused investors.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 93.47 against the greenback and gained ground to touch 93.27, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee gained 43 paise to close at its seven-month high of 93.51 against the US dollar.
"The rupee's gains have been mainly on account of falling oil and FPIs inflows which have taken share market also up and the gains may continue till 92.80 a strong support for the dollar," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.60, higher by 0.12 per cent.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 92.71 per barrel in futures trade.
According to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak NEO, exceptional foreign inflows and lower crude are overwhelming the strength of the global dollar.
"Until the dollar trend changes, I would respect the prevailing direction across commodities rather than try to anticipate a bottom prematurely," he said.
On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 75.10 points to 82,482.30 in early trade; Nifty fell 26.95 points to 25,355.65.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
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