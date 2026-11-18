ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Vs US Dollar: Indian Currency Rises 24 paise Against USD

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 93.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, supported by declining crude prices and surging foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities.

Forex traders said the appreciation in the rupee was primarily fuelled by a steep overnight drop in Brent crude oil prices, which eases India's import bill and inflation concerns.

Moreover, robust foreign institutional inflows -- exceeding USD 8 billion into Indian equities so far this month -- and a broad rally in domestic stock benchmarks enthused investors.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 93.47 against the greenback and gained ground to touch 93.27, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 43 paise to close at its seven-month high of 93.51 against the US dollar.

"The rupee's gains have been mainly on account of falling oil and FPIs inflows which have taken share market also up and the gains may continue till 92.80 a strong support for the dollar," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.60, higher by 0.12 per cent.