Rupee Falls 5 Paise to 89.73 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee fell 5 paise to 89.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid FII outflows and a weak opening in the domestic equity markets.

However, a weaker greenback and a drop in global crude oil prices prevented sharper losses in the local unit, according to forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.67 against the dollar but lost ground to trade at 89.73, down 5 paise from its previous close.

The rupee on Monday pared initial gains to settle slightly down by 1 paisa at 89.68 against the US dollar, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by a recovery in crude oil prices. "The rupee remains in the range of 89-90 broadly and 89.30-80 a bit narrowly. US weekly employment figures, GDP, consumer confidence data and PCE price index data will be looked into before the Christmas holidays," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.