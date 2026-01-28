ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 11 Paise To 91.57 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee gained 11 paise to 91.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, supported by a retreating dollar index and the landmark India-EU trade deal.

Forex traders said the rupee opened higher as the US dollar index softened and a long-awaited trade breakthrough with Europe offered quiet reassurance.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 91.60 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to 91.57, registering a gain of 11 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and gained 22 paise to close at 91.68 (provisional) against the US dollar.

In the initial trade, it also touched 91.66 against the American currency.

"The 92.00 level remains the key near-term pivot for USD/INR. A sustained move above this zone could open the way toward the 92.20–92.50 range," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Pabari further added that continued RBI presence in the market, combined with a softer dollar backdrop, may help stabilise the pair and gradually pull it back toward the 90.80–91.00 zone in the near term.