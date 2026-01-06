ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 18 Paise To 90.12 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee rose 18 paise to 90.12 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on the back of a weaker greenback and a dip in global crude oil prices.

However, US President Donald Trump's remarks on tariffs on India, FII outflows, and sustained weak sentiments at the domestic equity markets capped sharper gains in the rupee, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.22 against the US dollar and rose further to 90.12, up 18 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee stayed weak for the fourth straight session and closed 10 paise lower at 90.30 against the US dollar, as a surge in geopolitical uncertainty has bolstered the greenback's appeal.

"Trump threatened India with more tariffs if India did not toe the line of not buying oil from Russia. The rupee continues to be hampered by the threats. There is a good chance for the rupee to go back to 91 levels with the trade deal not happening in near future," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.