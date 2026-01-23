ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 17 Paise To 91.41 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee gained 17 paise to trade at 91.41 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday, as investor sentiments improved after US President Donald Trump stepped back from tariff threats against Europe linked to Greenland, easing immediate trade-war fears.

Forex traders said Trump's softer rhetoric reduced near-term geopolitical anxiety. Moreover, as investors' risk appetite improved, the dollar corrected, allowing emerging market currencies -- including the rupee -- to recover slightly, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.45 then gained ground to trade at 91.41 against the greenback, up 17 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and ended with a gain of 7 paise at 91.58 against the US dollar.

Forex traders, however, said the currency remains under severe pressure from persistent foreign fund outflows amid heightened global geopolitical uncertainties.

The pending trade agreement with the US remains a key stabilising factor. Until the geopolitical risk eases and the trade deal materialises, the rupee is likely to remain vulnerable to external shocks, they said.