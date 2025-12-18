ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee traded in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as the support from fresh foreign fund inflows was negated by trade deal uncertainty and risk-off sentiment.

Forex traders said lack of progress in the India-US trade negotiations and strong dollar demand from corporates and importers weighed on the local unit, even as Brent crude prices hovering near USD 60 per barrel supported investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.35 against the US dollar, then gained some ground and touched 90.32 against the US dollar. In initial trade it also touched 90.38 against the American currency. On Wednesday, the rupee recovered 55 paise from its all-time low level to close at 90.38 against the greenback.