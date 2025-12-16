ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Breaches 91-Mark Against US Dollar For First Time In Intra-Day Trade

Mumbai: The rupee plunged 36 paise to breach the 91-mark against the US dollar for the first time in intra-day trade on Tuesday, weighed down by sustained FII outflows and a lack of clarity on the India-US trade deal.

The rupee fell from 90 a dollar to 91 in the last 10 trading sessions. The local unit has slipped 1 per cent against the greenback in the past five sessions alone. At 11.45 am, the local unit was trading at 91.14 against the US dollar, down 36 paise from its previous close.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.87 against the greenback and kept losing ground as the session progressed. The rupee on Monday settled at a new all-time low of 90.78 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 29 paise over its previous close.

"The US-India trade deal still seems to be off by a distance with the Commerce Secretary saying the first phase will be signed before the end of the year and news that we are closest to the deal being signed. The uncertainty has clouded the recovery on the USD/INR pair... with dollar buying happening every day," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.