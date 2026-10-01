ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Trades in Narrow Range Against Us Dollar in Early Trade

Mumbai: Rupee traded in a narrow range and fell 3 paise to 95.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, constrained by ongoing dollar demand from state-run oil companies.

However, RBI-backed dollar sales across spot and forward markets continue to cap losses, keeping the exchange rate below the 96.00 threshold. Additionally, sustained foreign portfolio outflows and firm US yields are keeping pressure on the USD/INR pair.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.95, then fell to 95.97 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee pared gains to settle flat at 95.94 against the US dollar.

"Aggressive foreign exchange intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-acting through state-run banks to supply dollars in both the spot and forward markets-served as the primary market defender, preventing spot rates from breaking past the key 96.00 boundary," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.