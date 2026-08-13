ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To 95.40 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 95.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday pressured by elevated crude oil prices and lingering geopolitical risks.

Forex traders said investor sentiment remains fragile as the standoff between US and Iran does not seem to be coming to an end with Iran warning of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed till 2029 while the US President saying that the Hormuz is in US’s command.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.40, registering a fall of 7 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 95.33 against the American currency.