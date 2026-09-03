ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Jumps 47 Paise To 94.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 47 paise to 94.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by much higher-than-expected FCNR (B) deposits mobilisation.

Forex traders said the rupee's movement reflects strong underlying inflows and aggressive RBI intervention offsetting the negative impact of higher crude oil prices and global yields.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.30 against the US dollar, then gained ground to touch 94.26, registering a gain of 47 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 94.73 on Wednesday, recording a gain of 22 paise. India mobilised a record USD 127.23 billion through foreign-currency deposits under a special central-bank programme aimed at bolstering the country's foreign-exchange liquidity.

"This gives RBI a long rope in terms of defending the rupee, it creates a huge sterilisation problem as banking system liquidity surplus will likely go to around Rs 10 lakh crore as banks swap the deposits with RBI,” IFA Global said in a research note.