ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 27 Paise To 95.79 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 27 paise to 95.79 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday driven by elevated crude oil prices and foreign portfolio outflows.

Forex traders said while record foreign exchange reserves, active Reserve Bank intervention, and robust domestic growth provide crucial support, rising global yields and crude trading above USD 108 continue to weigh heavily on the country's import bill.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70 against the US dollar, then lost ground to touch 95.79, registering a loss of 27 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 44 paise to close at 95.52 against the US dollar.

"For the rupee, the pressure continues. It remains in an uptrend beyond 95 on the back of costly oil and foreign portfolio outflows, and we could see 96, with 95 now acting as support," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.