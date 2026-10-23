ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Vs USD: Indian Currency Falls 12 Paise To Close At 94.93 Against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated for the second consecutive day and fell 12 paise to close at 94.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, pressured by rising crude prices and sluggish domestic equities, with ongoing Saudi-Houthi tensions threatening to keep oil markets volatile.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a slight negative bias on global dollar strength and Brent crude prices hovering near USD 114 per barrel.

Renewed tensions between Yemeni Houthis and Saudi Arabia may continue to impact crude oil prices, they said, adding that the US dollar index recovered while 10-year US Treasury yields slipped below the 5 per cent mark.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.78 against the dollar, then lost ground to touch an intra-day low of 94.98 and finally settled for the day at 94.93 (provisional), registering a decline of 12 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee slumped 43 paise to close at 94.81 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on elevated crude oil prices amid escalation of tensions in the Middle East and weakness in domestic markets.

"Selling FIIs may also pressurise the rupee. However, softening of US treasury yields and any fresh intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Traders may take cues from PMI data from the US and India, Choudhary said, adding that USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.65 to 95.25.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.73, higher by 0.12 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1.01 per cent at USD 114.31 per barrel in futures trade.