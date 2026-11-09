ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Vs USD: Indian Currency Jumps 24 Paise Against US Dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 93.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, supported by lower crude prices, improving foreign flows and hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East.

Forex traders said the overall outlook for the rupee remains positive as any progress towards peace in the Middle East reduces the risk premium in crude oil and provides further support to the rupee.

Over the weekend, encouraging news came from the Middle East, as President Donald Trump indicated that fresh military strikes against Iran are highly unlikely if negotiations make progress and both sides reach a strong agreement.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at around 93.85, then gained ground to touch 93.74, up 24 paise from its previous session's closing level.

On Friday, the rupee surged 43 paise to close at 93.98 against the US dollar.

"The improvement in diplomatic expectations is already reflecting in energy prices. Brent crude, which had climbed to around USD 117.64, has now slipped below USD 100 and is trading near USD 98. For currency markets, even the possibility of a lasting agreement is important," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 102.18, lower by 0.12 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.15 per cent lower at USD 98.17 per barrel in futures trade.