Rupee To Grapple Incessant Volatility In 2026; US Trade Pact May Not Be Silver Bullet

New Delhi: The Indian rupee, swaying through multiple headwinds, tiding over global trade disruptions and massive foreign fund outlfows, is unlikely to arrest its descent until tariff impact overhangs, notwithstanding robust domestic macroeconomic tailwinds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which sees the rupee's depreciation as a silver bullet to offset the tariff shock, expects the currency to find its stable course once India reaches a trade deal with its largest trading partner, the US.

The Indian currency has sunk nearly 5 per cent since the 85-per-dollar level in January and even breached the historic low of 91 against the greenback. During the year, the rupee's exchange rate has weakened over 19 per cent against the euro, around 14 per cent versus the British pound, and over 5 per cent with respect to the Japanese yen.

It performed worst among Asian peers, even as the American currency index has slid beyond 10 per cent, and the international crude oil prices stayed weak.

A cataclysmic fall in the currency, beginning with the sweeping reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump in April, propelled a relentless withdrawal of funds by foreign investors chasing better returns in other emerging markets.

The trend is reflected in the inflow of foreign funds through the foreign direct investment route. On a net basis, FDI between January and October this year turned negative.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Currency & Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, explains: "FDI acts as the anchor flow for the balance of payments. When that anchor weakens, the currency becomes more dependent on portfolio flows; forex markets turn more sensitive to global risk sentiment; and central bank intervention requirements increase."

This seems to have accelerated the rupee's fall. It crashed more than 1 per cent in one session on November 21 to 89.66 against the greenback. Within 13 days, it breached the 90/dollar level on December 2, and crossed the historic low level of 91 versus the dollar on December 16.

The government attributed the slide to widening trade gap and the lack of progress in negotiations on a trade pact with the US amid weak capital account.

"...the depreciation of the INR has been influenced by the increase in trade deficit and likely prospects arising from the ongoing developments in India's trade agreement with the US, amid relatively weak support from the capital account," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha on December 16.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the central bank does not target any band for the rupee in the forex market. Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, sees "capital account crisis" as the primary reason for the rupee's fall. "Unlike previous crises driven by trade, the current slide is due to shrinking capital inflows", he said.