ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Should Be India's 'First Line Of Defence' Against Energy Shock: IMF

Washington: The International Monetary Fund has said the rupee should be India’s “first line of defense” against the energy shock from the war in the Middle East, signalling a preference for exchange rate flexibility over heavy central bank intervention, even as it kept its 7 per cent growth forecast for the Indian economy.

Responding to a question at her regular press briefing in Washington on Thursday about the Reserve Bank of India’s recent intervention to support the rupee, IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack said she was echoing the head of the Fund’s Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan.

“Given the ongoing energy shocks that India is confronting, like all countries, our view is that the rupee should be the first line of defense in the face of these shocks,” Kozack said.

“So, allowing the exchange rate to move freely to reflect the impact of these shocks is important to help the Indian economy adjust to these shocks,” she said.

Kozack said the Fund’s advice would change if a weaker currency started to push up prices across the economy.

“If significant rupee depreciation leads to broad-based increases in inflation, then our advice would be that monetary policy tightening could be considered to preserve price stability,” she said.

She did not rule out intervention altogether. “And more generally, foreign exchange intervention can be appropriate when market conditions become disorderly,” Kozack said, adding that this would be consistent with the IMF’s Integrated Policy Framework.

“But in the case of India, our view is that exchange rate flexibility remains the preferable policy response,” she said.

On growth, Kozack described India as “really an engine of growth in the world economy.”

“We do project growth in India at 7 percent both for FY 2026-2027 and FY 2027-2028,” she said, citing robust domestic demand and strong services activity.

“So, India right now has quite a lot of growth momentum,” she added. She flagged the weather as the main downside risk.