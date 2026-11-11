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Rupee May Touch 100 Per Us Dollar By June 2027; AI Capex Slowdown To Redirect FPI Flows To India

The Rupee will continue to depreciate against the dollar in 2027 ( File )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian rupee could reach 100 against the US dollar by June 2027 despite recent stability, a report said on Wednesday, adding that slowdown in the global artificial intelligence investment cycle and a reversal of recent foreign portfolio investor outflows could redirect global financial savings towards India.

The potential shift in global capital flows could potentially bring the financeable current account deficit (CAD) back to 0.8 per cent of GDP, the report from Axis Bank Research said.

India's foreign exchange reserve adequacy remains low across both traditional measures and the IMF's Assessing Reserve Adequacy (ARA) metric, indicating the need to rebuild buffers. The report's forecast of INR trajectory underpins prediction that underlying fundamentals are expected to outweigh recent currency momentum.The report also pointed to sizeable external liabilities as a concern. It noted that the Reserve Bank of India holds significant short foreign exchange positions, with approximately $200 billion in maturities exceeding one year, including around $150 billion in the three-to-five-year maturity bucket.