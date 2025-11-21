ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Logs Steepest Single-Day Fall In Over 3 Months; Breaches 89/USD-Mark

Mumbai: The rupee saw the steepest single-day fall in over three months and breached 89 per US dollar-mark for the first time, trading 78 paise lower at 89.46 against the greenback during the intra-day session on Friday, amid negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and plunged 82 paise to hit its lowest-ever intra-day level of 89.50 before trading at 89.40 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 88.68 against the US dollar. The unit had hit recorded its previous all-time intra-day low of 88.85 on September 30. The previous lowest closing level was registered at 88.81 against the US dollar on October 14.

Earlier, the Indian currency had witnessed the sharpest single-day fall on July 30 when it lost 89 paise. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.04 per cent up at 100.05.