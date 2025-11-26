ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Fluctuations Normal, Growth Benefits Must Reach All: Ex-RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao

Vijayawada: Amid the global financial crisis and renewed pressure on the Indian rupee, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao says the value of the currency as compared to the dollar is not a cause for concern, but the country’s growth must translate into quality jobs and wider prosperity.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on Tuesday at the Siddhartha Academy here, Subbarao emphasised that private investment was crucial to sustaining the country’s economic momentum. Here are the excerpts of the interview.

‘Growth matters if benefits reach everyone’

No matter how much the Indian economy has grown, what matters is whether the fruits are reaching everyone. For those fruits to reach everyone, quality jobs should be available to everyone. India may reach the $5 trillion mark earlier or later than projected, but the timing is not crucial. How we reached that level… Are the benefits of that growth reaching all the people… or just a few? The important thing is how we reached that level.

Private investment must drive sustainable growth

Private investment has declined for the past five or six years. The growth rate is coming due to government spending and exports. For growth to be sustainable, private investment needs to come. They are not coming as much as they should. Many are ready to invest. We think foreign investment will also come. The sooner they come, the better.