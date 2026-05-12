ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls To Record Low Of 95.63 Against US Dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at an all-time low of 95.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as renewed tension between the US and Iran has led to risk aversion in global markets.

Forex traders said market sentiment remained dominated by fears that the 10-week-old conflict could further tighten global supply, particularly after President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to a US-backed peace proposal, calling it totally unacceptable.

Moreover, market participants interpreted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments over the weekend regarding fuel conservation and lower imports as a subtle acknowledgement that India's trade deficit and balance-of-payments pressures could worsen if crude prices remain elevated for longer.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.57 and lost further ground to touch an all-time intraday low of 95.74 against the American currency. The USD/INR pair eventually settled at a record closing low of 95.63 (provisional), down 35 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee tanked 79 paise to settle at its record low of 95.28 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias amid uncertainties between US and Iran peace talks after the US rejected Iran's response to the US' peace proposal.

"Surge in crude oil prices and a strong dollar may further drag the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 95.30 to 96," said Anuj Choudhary, Research analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.28, up 0.33 per cent. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose sharply by 3.09 per cent to USD 107.43 per barrel in futures trade, triggering fears of supply disruptions and rising energy costs.