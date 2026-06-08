ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 17 Paise To 95.35 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: Rupee fell 17 paise to 95.35 against US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market amid strong US economic data and continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

Forex traders said elevated Brent crude prices dented investor sentiments. Crude oil prices surged after Iran launched multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel, raising concerns about the stability of the region and the durability of ceasefire efforts.

Investors are also monitoring developments in West Asia and awaiting key economic data from the US, which could set the path for fresh clues from the US Federal Reserve on interest rate path, they said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.35 against the US dollar, down 17 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 56 paise to close at 95.18 against the US dollar, marking its strongest single-day gain in almost two months, after the Reserve Bank announced measures to support foreign capital inflows and strengthen forex liquidity.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 95.33, up 0.42 per cent. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 3.43 per cent at USD 96.28 per barrel in futures trade after Iran launched multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel.