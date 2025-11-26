ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Ends Almost Flat At 89.23 Against US Dollar

Anuj Choudhary said the rupee is expected to trade with a slight positive bias on rising odds of interest rate cut by US Federal Reserve.

Rupee Ends Almost Flat At 89.23 Against US Dollar
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: The rupee slipped 1 paisa to close at 89.23 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Wednesday, as firm domestic equities and a slide in global crude prices offset the impact of a strengthening greenback.

Foreign fund outflows and concerns over geopolitical developments sapped risk appetite in the market, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.24 and moved in a close range of 89.17-89.28 against the dollar. The unit finally settled at 89.23, registering a loss of 1 paisa from its previous closing level.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Commodities Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee is expected to trade with a slight positive bias on rising odds of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December and a rise in risk appetite in global markets.

"However, importer demand for dollars may cap sharp upside. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 89 to Rs 89.50," he added. On Tuesday, the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 89.22 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 99.70. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to USD 62.40 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex soared 1,022.50 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at 85,609.51, while Nifty climbed 320.50 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 26,205.30.

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 785.32 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Read More

  1. Global Turmoil Pushes Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate Towards 90, Relief Hinges On Any India-US BTA
  2. Gold Falls To Rs 1.25 Lakh Per 10 Gram On Strong Rupee, Weak Global Cues

TAGGED:

US DOLLAR
TRADE
GLOBAL CRUDE PRICES
RUPEE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.