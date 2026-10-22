ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Declines 12 Paise To 94.50 Against US Dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 94.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by weak domestic markets and elevated crude oil prices.

According to forex analysts, the rupee began trading on a flat-to-lower trajectory due to sluggish domestic equities and surging crude oil prices. However, the downside remained cushioned by a softer US dollar and declining US Treasury yields.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.47, then lost ground to touch 94.50, lower by 12 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee surged 53 paise to close at 94.38 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on IPO related foreign inflows and weakness in the dollar. Softening of US treasury yields and reports that Russia is ready for new peace talks may also support the rupee," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further added that traders may take cues from weekly unemployment claims data from the US.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.21 per cent at 101.56.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1.58 per cent at USD 110.54 per barrel in futures trade.