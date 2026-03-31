ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Crosses 95: Price Pressures Mount, Export Edge Dulls

New Delhi: As the rupee slips past 95 against the dollar, pressure is building from rising oil prices, foreign fund outflows and global uncertainty. The government's latest review warns of higher import bills, weaker exports to West Asia and a possible slowdown in remittances, all adding strain on the economy.

The impact is now visible on the ground with rising costs and inflation beginning to affect everyday expenses. Experts and industry stakeholders say the situation is also eroding the usual gains exporters expect from a weaker rupee.

The Monthly Economic Review for March 2026 tells what the government thinks about the Rupee depreciation. It says that higher petroleum import bills, combined with increased logistics costs and reduced exports to the Middle East, could exert pressure on the current account. Additionally, potential moderation in remittance inflows — given that a significant share originates from the Gulf — poses a downside risk. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an estimated 9.2 million Indians live and work in West Asia, with the largest concentration in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the Indian diaspora is estimated to be close to four million.

Impacting Economy

According to RBI estimates, at least 35 per cent of India's annual remittances originate from West Asia. This implies that India's exposure to remittances from the region is around USD 40 billion annually. These factors, alongside portfolio capital outflows, have contributed to depreciation pressures on the Indian Rupee, necessitating calibrated policy responses, adds the review report.

Bajaj Broking market commentary of March 30 says that the Rupee initially opened higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced banks' overnight net open position limit to $100 million, but later reversed sharply, falling towards 95.2 from its opening levels.

Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Siddhartha Khemka, said that the Rupee weakening past 95 against the US dollar, and rising crude oil prices emerged as key drivers of the risk-off sentiment, reflecting tightening financial conditions and weighing on market performance. Heavyweight financials remained under pressure, with banks, private banks and PSU lenders declining 3 to 4.6 per cent in the share market on Monday.

According to Kemka, the sell-off followed the RBI’s move to tighten position limits on onshore rupee forex exposures to 100 million dollars per bank (with compliance required by April 10), which is expected to trigger unwinding of large arbitrage positions and cause near term volatility in the sector.

On the macro front, the rupee weakened past the 95 mark against the US dollar, hitting a fresh record low despite RBI intervention and has depreciated over 4% in March. At the same time, India's 10-year bond yield crossed 7%, its highest level in over 21 months. The move signals a shift in policy expectations, with elevated crude prices raising the risk of a tighter RBI stance if inflationary pressures persist.

What does this fall actually mean?

Experts believe that indian currency has slipped past the 95 mark against the US dollar is a level that signals more than just market movement. The fall of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is now beginning to filter into everyday life, quietly shaping what people pay for fuel, food, and even education.

A weaker Rupee means you need more money to buy the same thing if it is priced in dollars. Whether it is crude oil, electronic goods or international services, India ends up paying more. This higher cost doesn't stay limited to businesses; it eventually reaches consumers through increased prices.

Noted consumer expert Bijon Mishra told ETV Bharat that the depreciation of the Rupee will impact every consumer in one way or another. "Normally, imported goods become more expensive, and prices go up. At the same time, exports are also not picking up. We are highly dependent on APIs from China, so when we import such items, the cost of medicines and healthcare also increases. This situation is similar in other sectors as well, where production depends heavily on imports," Mishra said.

What is pushing the Rupee down?

Experts believe that globally dollar has strengthened as investors move towards safer assets and higher returns in the US. Domestically, India's heavy dependence on imports, especially oil, keeps demand for dollars high. Add to that some outflow of foreign investment as well, and the pressure builds. The RBI has been stepping in to smooth volatility, but it cannot fully counter global forces.