Rupee Crosses 95: Price Pressures Mount, Export Edge Dulls
Experts and industry stakeholders say the situation is also eroding the usual gains exporters expect from a weaker rupee. Reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : March 31, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: As the rupee slips past 95 against the dollar, pressure is building from rising oil prices, foreign fund outflows and global uncertainty. The government's latest review warns of higher import bills, weaker exports to West Asia and a possible slowdown in remittances, all adding strain on the economy.
The impact is now visible on the ground with rising costs and inflation beginning to affect everyday expenses. Experts and industry stakeholders say the situation is also eroding the usual gains exporters expect from a weaker rupee.
The Monthly Economic Review for March 2026 tells what the government thinks about the Rupee depreciation. It says that higher petroleum import bills, combined with increased logistics costs and reduced exports to the Middle East, could exert pressure on the current account. Additionally, potential moderation in remittance inflows — given that a significant share originates from the Gulf — poses a downside risk. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an estimated 9.2 million Indians live and work in West Asia, with the largest concentration in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the Indian diaspora is estimated to be close to four million.
Impacting Economy
According to RBI estimates, at least 35 per cent of India's annual remittances originate from West Asia. This implies that India's exposure to remittances from the region is around USD 40 billion annually. These factors, alongside portfolio capital outflows, have contributed to depreciation pressures on the Indian Rupee, necessitating calibrated policy responses, adds the review report.
Bajaj Broking market commentary of March 30 says that the Rupee initially opened higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced banks' overnight net open position limit to $100 million, but later reversed sharply, falling towards 95.2 from its opening levels.
Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Siddhartha Khemka, said that the Rupee weakening past 95 against the US dollar, and rising crude oil prices emerged as key drivers of the risk-off sentiment, reflecting tightening financial conditions and weighing on market performance. Heavyweight financials remained under pressure, with banks, private banks and PSU lenders declining 3 to 4.6 per cent in the share market on Monday.
According to Kemka, the sell-off followed the RBI’s move to tighten position limits on onshore rupee forex exposures to 100 million dollars per bank (with compliance required by April 10), which is expected to trigger unwinding of large arbitrage positions and cause near term volatility in the sector.
On the macro front, the rupee weakened past the 95 mark against the US dollar, hitting a fresh record low despite RBI intervention and has depreciated over 4% in March. At the same time, India's 10-year bond yield crossed 7%, its highest level in over 21 months. The move signals a shift in policy expectations, with elevated crude prices raising the risk of a tighter RBI stance if inflationary pressures persist.
What does this fall actually mean?
Experts believe that indian currency has slipped past the 95 mark against the US dollar is a level that signals more than just market movement. The fall of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is now beginning to filter into everyday life, quietly shaping what people pay for fuel, food, and even education.
A weaker Rupee means you need more money to buy the same thing if it is priced in dollars. Whether it is crude oil, electronic goods or international services, India ends up paying more. This higher cost doesn't stay limited to businesses; it eventually reaches consumers through increased prices.
Noted consumer expert Bijon Mishra told ETV Bharat that the depreciation of the Rupee will impact every consumer in one way or another. "Normally, imported goods become more expensive, and prices go up. At the same time, exports are also not picking up. We are highly dependent on APIs from China, so when we import such items, the cost of medicines and healthcare also increases. This situation is similar in other sectors as well, where production depends heavily on imports," Mishra said.
What is pushing the Rupee down?
Experts believe that globally dollar has strengthened as investors move towards safer assets and higher returns in the US. Domestically, India's heavy dependence on imports, especially oil, keeps demand for dollars high. Add to that some outflow of foreign investment as well, and the pressure builds. The RBI has been stepping in to smooth volatility, but it cannot fully counter global forces.
For the common people, the first visible impact is rising costs. Fuel prices tend to inch up when the Rupee weakens, and that sets off a chain reaction. Transport becomes costlier, which then pushes up prices of vegetables, groceries and other essentials. Imported items, from cooking oil to gadgets, can also become more expensive, and slowly it may stretch monthly budgets.
Talking about the larger impact of Rupee depreciation, Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of PRIME Database Group, told ETV Bharat that since oil is denominated in dollars, it becomes more expensive when the Rupee depreciates.
"And because oil is a key input for many industries, this eventually pushes up costs and adds to inflation — that's the main concern from an impact point of view," Haldea said.
He added that from a market perspective, we've been seeing foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulling out, which is putting further pressure on the Rupee.
"The large amount of capital outflow is adding to this strain. At the same time, when the Rupee weakens, the dollar returns for overseas investors are affected, which also influences their investment decisions," he added.
How will this impact students and travellers?
Its impact is sharper for those dealing directly in foreign currency. Like students heading abroad now face higher tuition fees and living expenses when converted into rupees. Families now may need to borrow more. Similarly, international travel is becoming less affordable as everything from air tickets to hotel stays now costs more in rupee terms.
Will this impact EMIs too?
Yes. The Rupee depreciation may limit the easing of the EMI burden as a falling Rupee can feed into inflation. If prices rise too quickly, then the central bank may avoid cutting interest rates. That means EMIs on home and personal loans could remain high, limiting how much money households have left to spend or save.
There's a common belief that when the Rupee weakens, it hurts importers but gives exporters an advantage. But this time, things aren't so straightforward. Exporters say they're not really benefiting from the falling Rupee. Exporters, especially in sectors like IT and a few others, earn in dollars but spend in Rupees, so they typically benefit from a weaker currency. People receiving money from relatives abroad also gain as each dollar converts into more Rupees than before. However, this usual advantage is not as strong right now.
Exporters have also started feeling the impact
Due to the Middle East crisis, rising costs and disruptions have reduced these benefits. Costs have gone up across the board. Raw materials have become more expensive, and due to tensions in the Middle East, even packaging materials are now costlier than before. Besides this, the supply of commercial gas has also become a hurdle for manufacturers. On top of that, insurance costs for both imports and exports have risen sharply. So, whatever advantage exporters might have gained from a weaker Rupee is being wiped out by these higher expenses.
Chairman Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Pankaj Chadha, explains that if the Rupee had fallen before the Iran-related tensions, exporters could have seen a gain of around 4%–5%.
"But in the current situation, as ocean freight costs have also gone up drastically, production costs have also increased, leaving little to no real benefit. In a way, the extra costs caused by the conflict have cancelled out the gains from the weaker Rupee," Chadha said.
Asked whether this is making Indian exports less competitive globally, he told ETV Bharat that it's not just the Rupee that has weakened —other currencies have also declined. "So the impact is being felt across countries. Because of this, India's export volumes are not seeing any major drop," added Chadha.
The first Monetary Policy Committee meeting for the Financial Year 2027 is scheduled from April 6 to 8, which is next week, so all eyes are on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra to see how he responds to the current situation.
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