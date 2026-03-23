ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Nears 94/USD, Down 41 Paise To Record Low Of 93.94 In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee continued its slide in the early trade on Monday, losing 41 paise to slump to a record low of 93.94 against the US dollar as the raging war in West Asia kept global crude oil prices elevated, and the greenback remained strong. Sustained foreign fund outflows and a crash at the domestic equity markets in the morning session further weakened the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.84 against the US dollar before sliding further to its record low of 93.94, down 41 paise from its previous close. The rupee went past 93 against the greenback for the first time on Friday and crashed 64 paise to eventually settle at an all-time low of 93.53.

"The fall in rupee was very big considering that India is now paying USD 50 more on crude it imports from the Gulf per barrel. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was present at various levels but it only allowed the rupee to fall as demand for dollars was very high," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.