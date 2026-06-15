ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 58 Paise To 94.60 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

A worker counts US dollar and Indian rupee currency notes poses for a photograph at a money exchange outlet in New Delhi on April 3, 2025. ( AFP )

Mumbai: The rupee rose 58 paise against the greenback to 94.60 in early trade on Monday as global crude oil prices dropped sharply after US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran finalised a deal to end the war. A strong start to the day at the domestic equity markets and a weaker US dollar further drove the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.70 against the US dollar before rising further to 94.60, up 58 paise from its previous close. The rupee surged 67 paise to close at 95.18 against the greenback on Friday.

The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," Trump said, adding that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.