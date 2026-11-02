ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 21 Paise To 94.97 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Representational Image ( AFP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 94.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, pressured by the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said a positive domestic market and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.90, then fell to 94.97 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 21 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 94.76 against the American currency.

"USDINR is likely to trade within 94.40–95.60 after ending October near 94.95. RBI measures and market operations have helped contain volatility, supported by reserves of around USD 720 billion," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak NEO. Banerjee further noted that softer crude would help the rupee; renewed oil strength would push USDINR towards the upper end. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.94, higher by 0.07 per cent.