ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 31 Paise To 94.29 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 31 paise to 94.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as Brent crude oil prices and the US dollar index retreated further from their elevated levels. Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note as Brent crude has fallen to near USD 79 per barrel -- a three-month low -- as markets price in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran framework.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.46, then touched 94.29, registering a gain of 31 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee ended 2 paise lower at 94.60 against the US dollar. In the last three sessions, the rupee has recovered 130 paise since the US-Iran deal framework emerged.

"The rupee's bias has shifted. On the upside, 95.00-95.30 is now a strong resistance zone for USDINR. With expectations of strong foreign capital inflows and USDINR having decisively broken below the 94.80 level, the pair could gradually move towards the 94.00–93.80 zone in the coming days," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.