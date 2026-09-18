ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rises 16 Paise to 95.73 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from over two-month low levels, gaining 16 paise to 95.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, buoyed by a buying trend in domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices overseas.

Forex analysts said the retreat of crude prices below the 104-per-barrel level from a steep rise earlier this week eased pressure on the Indian currency, even as US bond yields fell from record highs after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis point.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.75 and gained slightly to trade at 95.73 against the greenback in early deals, up 16 paise from its previous close.