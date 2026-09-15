ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 30 Paise To 95.84 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 30 paise to 95.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday on elevated Brent crude oil prices and heightened Middle East tensions.

With Brent crude touching USD 106 per barrel, increased dollar demand from oil importers raised concerns over India's external balance and inflation, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.84 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 30 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 95.54 against the American currency. Forex and equity markets were closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The surge in crude oil prices and heightened tensions in the Middle East have increased safe-haven demand for the dollar and pushed US Treasury yields higher, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.