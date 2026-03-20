ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Breaches 93/Dollar For The First Time, Down 19 Paise To 93.08 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee fell 19 paise to its record intra-day low of 93.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as the greenback strengthened further and FII outflows continued unabated amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Elevated global crude oil prices put further pressure on the local unit, while a positive opening at the domestic equity markets cushioned against a sharper fall, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.92 against the greenback before breaching the 93-mark for the first time to trade at 93.08, down 19 paise from its previous close. The rupee slumped 49 paise to close at a record low of 92.89 against the US dollar on Wednesday.