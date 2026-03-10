ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Rebounds From All-Time Low, Up 7 Paise To 92.14 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

A worker counts US dollar and Indian rupee currency notes poses for a photograph at a money exchange outlet in New Delhi on April 3, 2025. ( AFP )

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from its all-time low in early trade on Tuesday, rising 7 paise to 92.14 as global oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran may end soon. A weaker greenback and a strong opening at the domestic equity markets further supported the local unit while heavy FII outflows capped sharp gains, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.92 but fell to 92.14, up 7 paise from its previous close. The rupee crashed to its all-time closing low of 92.21 against the US dollar on Monday, losing 39 paise during the session, as global crude oil prices saw a sharp spike, and the greenback strengthened.

"The rupee fell to its lowest (on Monday). But oil prices have since fallen after G-seven countries decided to utilise their strategic reserves to sell oil and bring prices down," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.