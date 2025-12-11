ETV Bharat / business

Rupee Falls 17 Paise To 90.11 Against US dollar In Early Trade

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 90.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as prevailing risk-averse market sentiment, compounded by a high US dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on muted domestic markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Moreover, investors are also awaiting cues from the US-India trade talks, which could boost the rupee in the coming days.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.95 against the US dollar, then lost ground and fell to 90.11 against the American currency, registering a fall of 17 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 89.87 against the US dollar.

"The US-trade team has said that they have got the best proposal from India which could show up as positive for the rupee, though overall we may see it crumble under the short positions once the trade deal is finalised," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.