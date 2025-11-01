ETV Bharat / business

Rs 2,000 Notes Worth Rs 5,817 Cr Still In Circulation: RBI

Mumbai: The high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,817 crore are still in circulation, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the currency was announced, has declined to Rs 5,817 crore at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

"Thus, 98.37 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.