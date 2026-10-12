Robert E Hall And Michael Woodford Win Nobel Peace Prize In Economic Sciences
Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford won Nobel memorial prize in economics on Monday.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation."
Hall is associated with Stanford University in California, and Woodford with Columbia University in New York.
The award was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.
The prize carries an award of 12 million Swedish kronor which will be shared equally between the two laureates.
BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” #NobelPrize https://t.co/2i7ktB1Q2b— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2026
Hall and Woodford were awarded this year’s prize in economic sciences for demonstrating how economic models could be reconstructed to revitalise stabilisation policy. Rather than basing the models on statistical links between macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, production and consumption, they chose to build them on a microeconomic foundation. This encompasses an understanding for how the total mass of individual households and businesses affect the economy through their actions, the Nobel Peace Prize organisation stated.
A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices. When governments and central banks communicate their plans for economic policy, they can influence this view of the future and move the economy in the right direction. Since the new models’ introduction, they have been extremely helpful in dealing with the economic downturns that have affected us.
“The laureates’ work has provided us with a stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world. With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume,” says John Hassler, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.
Robert E. Hall was --born in 1943 in Palo Alto, California. He completed his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1967 and is a professor at Stanford University.
Michael Woodford was born in 1955 in Chicopee, Massachusetts. He pursued his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1983 and is a professor at Columbia University in New York.
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