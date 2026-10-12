ETV Bharat / business

Robert E Hall And Michael Woodford Win Nobel Peace Prize In Economic Sciences

New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation."

Hall is associated with Stanford University in California, and Woodford with Columbia University in New York.

The award was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The prize carries an award of 12 million Swedish kronor which will be shared equally between the two laureates.

Hall and Woodford were awarded this year’s prize in economic sciences for demonstrating how economic models could be reconstructed to revitalise stabilisation policy. Rather than basing the models on statistical links between macroeconomic variables, such as inflation, production and consumption, they chose to build them on a microeconomic foundation. This encompasses an understanding for how the total mass of individual households and businesses affect the economy through their actions, the Nobel Peace Prize organisation stated.

A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices. When governments and central banks communicate their plans for economic policy, they can influence this view of the future and move the economy in the right direction. Since the new models’ introduction, they have been extremely helpful in dealing with the economic downturns that have affected us.