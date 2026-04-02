ETV Bharat / business

Rising Yields Amid Middle East Crisis Trigger Rs 17,689 Cr FPI Outflow From FAR G-Sec

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 17,689 crore of their bets from Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, reflecting heightened risk aversion among the global investors and growing concerns over inflationary pressures linked to surging crude oil prices.

According to data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), FPI investment in FAR government securities declined to Rs 3,13,318.661 crore as on April 1, from Rs 3,31,007.648 crore as on February 27, indicating a steady unwinding of positions by overseas investors in recent weeks.

Market participants said the outflows coincided with a sharp rise in domestic bond yields, particularly after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed global crude oil prices higher, raising inflation risks and tightening financial conditions across emerging markets.