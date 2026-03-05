Rising West Asia Tensions Put India’s Key Imports At Risk: GTRI
A recent GTRI report says the West Asia crisis has triggered fears of disruptions to oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Rising tensions in West Asia are beginning to pose a serious risk to supply chains that underpin large parts of India’s economy. A series of missile and drone strikes over the past few days has targeted key energy and logistics facilities across the Gulf, heightening fears of disruptions to oil and gas shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
For India which depends heavily on the region for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), fertilisers and several industrial raw materials, even short term disruptions could quickly ripple through fuel prices, farm inputs, manufacturing costs and export industries, exposing the depth of the country’s economic dependence on West Asian trade routes.
According to a brief report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), attacks across the Gulf have raised fears of disruptions to oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Between March 1 and March 3, key facilities were targeted in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Sites affected include the Ras Tanura oil export terminal in Saudi Arabia, LNG facilities at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed in Qatar, fuel storage at Fujairah in the UAE, and port infrastructure at Duqm and Salalah in Oman. Combined with rising navigation risks for tankers, these attacks have already delayed shipments and disrupted some production.
Report also stressed that the developments are increasing fears of a broader global energy supply shock. Data suggest that in 2025 India imported 98.7 billion dollar worth of goods from West Asia making the region a crucial supplier for energy, fertilisers and industrial raw materials. The region includes the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries; Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE along with other regional economies such as Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.
Oil and LNG Disruptions
Founder of GTRI Ajay Srivastava said that the most immediate vulnerability lies in petroleum. "In 2025, India imported about 70 billion dollar worth of petroleum crude and products from West Asia. The largest share was crude oil. In 2025, India bought 50.8 billion dollar worth of crude oil from the region, accounting for 48.7 percent of its crude imports. Crude oil feeds India’s refineries, which produce petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and petrochemical feedstocks used across the economy," he said.
According to Srivastava, India has about 30 days of stocks, any prolonged disruption in shipments could quickly push up fuel prices, raising transport and logistics costs and feeding into inflation. Farmers would also feel the pressure through higher diesel prices for irrigation pumps and tractors, he added.
"The natural gas supplies face similar risks. In 2025, India imported 9.2 billion dollar worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from West Asia, accounting for 68.4 per cent of its LNG imports. LNG is used by fertiliser plants, gas-based power stations and city gas distribution networks that supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles and piped cooking gas for households. The vulnerability is already visible. Qatar’s Petronet LNG has stopped LNG supplies to GAIL from March 4, 2026 owing to restrictions on vessel movement", he said.
LPG and Fertiliser Vulnerability
The report stated that India imported 13.9 billion dollar worth of LPG from West Asia in 2025, representing 46.9 percent of its LPG imports. LPG remains primary cooking fuel for millions of households. With stocks covering roughly two weeks of consumption, any disruption could quickly affect cooking fuel availability.
Other petroleum related imports would also be affected. India imported 1.9 billion dollar worth of refined fuels from West Asia, representing 19.7 percent of imports, and 1.3 billion dollar worth of petroleum coke, accounting for 37.3 per cent of imports. Petroleum coke is widely used as fuel in cement plants, aluminium smelters and power generation. Supply shortages would raise production costs in these sectors and could slow construction and infrastructure projects.
The effects could also reach India’s farm sector through fertiliser supplies. Data suggest that in 2025 India imported close to 3.7 billion dollar worth of fertilisers from West Asia. This included 2.2 billion dollar of mixed fertilisers (NPK) accounting for 31.1 percent of imports and 1.5 billion dollar of nitrogen fertilisers representing 30.3 percent of imports. Fertilisers are essential for crop yields across cereals, fruits and vegetables. Supply disruptions during the crop season could reduce fertiliser availability, increase government subsidy costs and push up food prices, added the report.
Exports and Raw Materials
Report also suggests that India’s diamond export industry also depends on Gulf supplies. Last year, the country imported 6.8 billion dollar worth of rough diamonds from West Asia accounting for 40.6 percent of imports. These stones are processed in India’s diamond cutting and polishing hubs, particularly Surat in Gujarat, which supply polished diamonds to global markets. Any disruption in raw diamond shipments could slow production and affect employment in the jewellery sector.
Several industrial raw materials sourced from the Gulf are equally important. India imported 1.2 billion dollar worth of polyethylene polymers from West Asia, accounting for 35.6 per cent of imports of this plastic feedstock. Polyethylene is widely used in packaging materials, plastic pipes, containers, consumer goods and agricultural films used in irrigation. Supply shortages could disrupt packaging industries and consumer goods manufacturing, it added.
Construction and Metal Sector
The construction sector also depends on mineral imports from the region. India imported 483 million dollar worth of limestone from West Asia, accounting for 68.5 percent of its imports. Limestone is a key input for cement production meaning shortage could push up cement prices and delay infrastructure projects as well.
Other minerals are also critical. India imported 420 million dollar worth of sulphur from West Asia, representing 65.8 percent of its imports, which is used to produce sulphuric acid, an essential input for fertilisers and several chemical industries. India also imported 129 million dollar worth of gypsum, accounting for 62.1 percent of imports, which is widely used in cement and construction materials.
Even metals supply chains are linked to the region. India imported 190 million dollar worth of direct reduced iron (DRI) from West Asia, accounting for 59.1 percent of imports of this steelmaking input. The country also imported 869 million dollar worth of copper wire, representing 50.7 per cent of imports, which is used in power transmission, electrical equipment and renewable energy infrastructure.
Srivastava also said that together, these figures highlight how closely India’s economy is tied to West Asian supply chains. If disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continue beyond a week, the effects could quickly spread from energy markets to fertiliser supplies, manufacturing inputs, construction materials and export industries such as diamonds. What begins as a regional conflict could rapidly evolve into a broader supply shock for the Indian economy, he added.
Also Read