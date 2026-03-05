ETV Bharat / business

Rising West Asia Tensions Put India’s Key Imports At Risk: GTRI

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Rising tensions in West Asia are beginning to pose a serious risk to supply chains that underpin large parts of India’s economy. A series of missile and drone strikes over the past few days has targeted key energy and logistics facilities across the Gulf, heightening fears of disruptions to oil and gas shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

For India which depends heavily on the region for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), fertilisers and several industrial raw materials, even short term disruptions could quickly ripple through fuel prices, farm inputs, manufacturing costs and export industries, exposing the depth of the country’s economic dependence on West Asian trade routes.

According to a brief report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), attacks across the Gulf have raised fears of disruptions to oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Between March 1 and March 3, key facilities were targeted in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Sites affected include the Ras Tanura oil export terminal in Saudi Arabia, LNG facilities at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed in Qatar, fuel storage at Fujairah in the UAE, and port infrastructure at Duqm and Salalah in Oman. Combined with rising navigation risks for tankers, these attacks have already delayed shipments and disrupted some production.

Report also stressed that the developments are increasing fears of a broader global energy supply shock. Data suggest that in 2025 India imported 98.7 billion dollar worth of goods from West Asia making the region a crucial supplier for energy, fertilisers and industrial raw materials. The region includes the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries; Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE along with other regional economies such as Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Oil and LNG Disruptions

Founder of GTRI Ajay Srivastava said that the most immediate vulnerability lies in petroleum. "In 2025, India imported about 70 billion dollar worth of petroleum crude and products from West Asia. The largest share was crude oil. In 2025, India bought 50.8 billion dollar worth of crude oil from the region, accounting for 48.7 percent of its crude imports. Crude oil feeds India’s refineries, which produce petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and petrochemical feedstocks used across the economy," he said.

According to Srivastava, India has about 30 days of stocks, any prolonged disruption in shipments could quickly push up fuel prices, raising transport and logistics costs and feeding into inflation. Farmers would also feel the pressure through higher diesel prices for irrigation pumps and tractors, he added.

"The natural gas supplies face similar risks. In 2025, India imported 9.2 billion dollar worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from West Asia, accounting for 68.4 per cent of its LNG imports. LNG is used by fertiliser plants, gas-based power stations and city gas distribution networks that supply compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles and piped cooking gas for households. The vulnerability is already visible. Qatar’s Petronet LNG has stopped LNG supplies to GAIL from March 4, 2026 owing to restrictions on vessel movement", he said.

LPG and Fertiliser Vulnerability

The report stated that India imported 13.9 billion dollar worth of LPG from West Asia in 2025, representing 46.9 percent of its LPG imports. LPG remains primary cooking fuel for millions of households. With stocks covering roughly two weeks of consumption, any disruption could quickly affect cooking fuel availability.