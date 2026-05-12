ETV Bharat / business

Rising Gold Imports in India: An Explainer

Women buy Gold Jewellery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at a jewellery shop, in Patna. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for austerity measures in view of the tensions in West Asia, India's rising gold imports are drawing attention.

Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy. Here are a few questions and answers to understand gold imports in India.

IMPORT DATA:

India's gold imports rose over 24 per cent to an all time high of USD 71.98 billion in 2025-26. It was USD 58 billion in 2024-25, USD 45.54 billion in 2023-24, USD 35 billion in 2022-23, USD 46.14 billion in 2021-22, USD 34.62 billion in 2020-21, and USD 28.2 billion in 2019-20.

In volume terms, however, it dipped 4.76 per cent to 721.03 tonnes in 2025-26 from 757.09 tonnes in 2024-25. It was 795.2 tonnes in 2023-24 and 678.3 tonnes in 2022-23.

India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China. The imports are largely driven by the jewellery industry. Traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, gold demand in India tends to surge when global risks rise.

REASONS FOR JUMP IN IMPORTS:

According to the commerce ministry, gold import increased is driven by the rise in prices from USD 76,617.48/KG (FY25) to USD 99,825.38/KG (FY26). The prices of the precious metal in the national capital is hovering around Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 gms. In April last year, it had crossed Rs 1 lakh for the first time.

IMPACT OF HIGH IMPORTS:

Higher imports of the precious metal put pressure on the country's trade deficit and foreign exchange outgo. The rise in imports has pushed the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) to USD 333.2 billion during 2025-26. The imports have implications for India's current account deficit (CAD).

India's CAD rose to USD 13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from USD 11.3 billion in the year-ago period, mainly due to a higher trade deficit caused by a decline in exports to the US, according to RBI data released on March 2.

The precious metal accounts for over 9 per cent of the country's total imports. India's imports in 2025-26 was USD 775 billion.

SOURCE COUNTRIES:

Switzerland is the largest source of gold imports for India, with about 40 per cent share, followed by the UAE (over 16 per cent) and South Africa (about 10 per cent). The total merchandise imports (including gold) from Switzerland rose 11.36 per cent to $24.27 billion during 2025-26.