Rice Exporters Seek Urgent Relief Measures To Deal With Iran Crisis

New Delhi: Rice exporters on Thursday sought urgent relief measures from the government, such as waiver of port-related charges and payment adjustments to deal with the Iran crisis following the joint attack by the US and Israel on the Islamic nation.

They have asked for waiver of port-related charges (storage/demurrage and other levies) where cargo is rolled due to vessel cancellations; and facilitation for cargo in transit to be returned, redirected or diverted, with customs and the RBI support for documentation and payment adjustments.

In addition, they have urged the government to issue an official advisory recognising the disruption as a force-majeure type event to prevent unfair contractual penalties; and temporary banking support through ad-hoc working capital limits and credit extensions, on lines similar to COVID-era relief.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation said these measures are important as exporters are facing severe shipping and logistics disruption following the Iran crisis and heightened instability across key maritime routes.